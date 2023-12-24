Brissett completed 10 of 13 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown after replacing Sam Howell in the third quarter of Sunday's 30-28 loss to the Jets.

With the Commanders in a 27-7 hole, coach Ron Rivera turned to Brissett for the second straight week to try and provide a spark to the team's offense. The veteran QB proceeded to lead Washington on three straight touchdown drives to take a 28-27 lead, only for the Jets to find a last-second field goal to salvage their victory. Brissett has a 3:0 TD:INT in his two relief appearances while Howell has a 2:8 TD:INT over the last five games, so Rivera could very well make the switch a more permanent one for a Week 17 clash with the 49ers.