Brissett (hamstring) isn't slated to play Sunday versus the 49ers, but the Commanders will put him through a pregame workout to determine his availability, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

On Wednesday, coach Ron Rivera made a change at quarterback from Sam Howell to Brissett, but Brissett reported tightness in his hamstring to the team Thursday and ended Week 17 prep with a limited practice Friday and a questionable designation ahead of Sunday's contest. Brissett thus will be subject to on-field work in order to get a sense of his ability to handle the rigors of game action, with his status becoming known when Washington posts its inactives about 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If Brissett isn't able to go, Howell will retake the reins of the offense.