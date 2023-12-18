Brissett completed eight of his 10 passes for 124 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 28-20 loss to the Rams. He added two rushes for nine yards.

Brissett entered the game in relief of Sam Howell midway through the fourth quarter with the Commanders down 28-7. He provided an immediate spark to the team's offense, leading a five-play, 67-yard drive that ended in a 29-yard touchdown pass to Terry McLaurin. Brissett had similar success on Washington's next possession, which concluded with a three-yard touchdown toss to Curtis Samuel. Despite Brissett's performance, coach Ron Rivera announced after the game that Sam Howell will remain the team's starter moving forward, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.