Brissett is slated to open the coming season as Washington's No. 2 QB, with coach Ron Rivera having named Sam Howell as the team's starter Friday, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

Though Howell had been in a competition with Brissett since the start of OTAs, the report notes that the 2022 fifth-rounder had been taking almost all of the team's starting reps in practice, so the decision is not a surprising one. For his part, Brissett, who has 48 career NFL starts under his belt, provides the Commanders with a reliable insurance policy in the event that Howell suffers any injuries or struggles at all during the 2023 campaign.