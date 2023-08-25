Coach Ron Rivera noted Friday that Brissett will start and play about a quarter and a half in Saturday's preseason finale against the Bengals, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Once Brissett gets his reps in versus Cincinnati, his focus will shift to readying for the regular season as Sam Howell's top backup. As for who else is in line to see action for the Commanders on Saturday, Jhabvala suggests that only a select number of offensive starters are in line to play, but none on defense.