Brissett completed 10 of 15 passes for 96 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 21-19 preseason loss to the Bengals.
Brissett started and played the first three drives in a game where both teams held out all their key players. The 30-year-old will back up Sam Howell when the Commanders open the regular season Sept. 10 against the Cardinals.
