Brissett (hamstring) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Brissett was sidelined for Sunday's loss versus the 49ers due to his hamstring issue, so his participation at practice Wednesday actually represents a step in the right direction. Even if he's available for Week 18 though, Sam Howell has already been named as Washington's starter for its season finale.
