Brissett (hamstring) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Though he was initially named the Commanders' starting quarterback for Week 17, Brissett was ultimately inactive for Sunday's 27-10 loss to the 49ers due to the hamstring injury he suffered in practice last Thursday. While the fact that Brissett is practicing in some capacity to kick off Week 18 prep is a positive sign, he'll be stuck in a backup role if he's cleared to play in this Sunday's season finale versus the Cowboys. Head coach Ron Rivera has already announced that Sam Howell will retain starting duties for Week 18.