Commanders' Jacoby Jones: Signs to 53-man roster
RotoWire Staff
The Commanders signed Jones off the practice squad Tuesday.
Undrafted out of UCF earlier this year, Jones failed to make the Commanders' 53-man roster out of training camp. His next regular-season appearance will be his first in the NFL.
