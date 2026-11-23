The Commanders reinstated Croskey-Merritt (groin) from injured reserve and removed him from the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Bengals.

Croskey-Merritt will make his return to the Commanders' 53-man roster after he spent the minimum four games on IR while recovering from the groin injury. Considering that he was a full practice participant throughout Week 11 in addition to the uncertain status of complementary back Rachaad White (questionable, heel), Croskey-Merritt could return to a lead role out of the Washington backfield right away. Prior to landing on IR, Croskey-Merritt led Washington in rushing (67 carries for 239 yards and two touchdowns) while adding five receptions for 40 yards over the team's first five games.