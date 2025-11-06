Croskey-Merritt (tooth) practiced fully Thursday.

Croskey-Merritt underwent a dental procedure between this past Sunday's loss to the Seahawks and Wednesday, leaving him limited at the first session of Week 10 prep. Now that he's been able to handle every practice rep one day later, he's poised to resume leading the Commanders backfield Sunday against the Lions. Croskey-Merritt has tallied double-digit carries in four of the last five games, a stretch in which he's combined for 70 touches for 316 yards from scrimmage and two rushing TDs.