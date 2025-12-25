Croskey-Merritt carried the ball 11 times for 105 yards and two touchdowns in the Commanders' 30-23 loss to the Cowboys on Christmas Day.

The rookie running back kept Washington in the game, scoring from 10 yards out in the second quarter before breaking free for a 72-yard TD in the third. It was the second time this season Croskey-Merritt topped 100 rushing yards with multiple touchdowns in a game, and over the last three contests he's churned out 226 yards and four TDs. Chris Rodriguez (illness) will likely be back in action in Week 18 against the Eagles, but Croskey-Merritt has done more than enough of late to retain a significant role in the offense for the Commanders' season finale.