Croskey-Merritt recorded 13 rushes for 29 yards in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Eagles.

Croskey-Merritt saw eight of his 13 carries on the Commanders' opening possession, though he was likely phased out of the offense from there after picking up only five total yards. This performance was indicative of an up-and-down rookie season for Croskey-Merritt, as he reached at least 95 rushing yards in two of his final six games but failed to reach 35 yards on the ground in the other four. The Commanders are a candidate to add a running back either in free agency or the draft this offseason, but Croskey-Merritt is likely to have a role in 2026.