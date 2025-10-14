Croskey-Merritt rushed 17 times for 61 yards and brought in his only target for seven yards in the Commanders' 25-24 loss to the Bears on Monday night. He also lost a fumble.

The rookie seventh-round pick was coming off a career-best performance Week 5 against the Chargers, but he surprisingly found tough sledding on the ground against a Bears defense that has struggled to contain the run. Croskey-Merritt's late-first-quarter fumble also was costly, as he lost the ball at his own 33-yard line and saw the Bears score a touchdown on a Caleb Williams one-yard run five plays later. Despite the miscue, Croskey-Merritt remained the clear lead option in the ground attack, as No. 2 back Jeremy McNichols recorded just two carries. Croskey-Merritt's outlook for Week 7 remains bright, as a road matchup with the porous Cowboys defense is on tap Sunday.