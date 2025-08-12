Croskey-Merritt suffered a minor shoulder injury during Friday's 48-18 preseason loss to the Patriots, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

The rookie was held out of Tuesday's scrimmage but is expected back in practice soon. While it's unclear if he'll play in Monday's exhibition against Cincinnati, reports out of Washington training camp suggest Croskey-Merritt is on track for a Week 1 roster spot. He was the first RB through the rotation in the preseason opener, working ahead of Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez (Brian Robinson and Austin Ekeler were rested) en route to eight touches for 32 yards.