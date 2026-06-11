Commanders' Jacory Croskey-Merritt: Dealing with soft-tissue injury

Croskey-Merritt has been absent from spring practices due to a soft-tissue injury, NFL reporter Ben Standig reports.

Commanders RBs coach Anthony Lynn didn't sound too concerned, noting that mental preparation is more important than on-field work during the offseason program. Free-agent signing Rachaad White presumably has taken a lot of the first-team snaps, with Jerome Ford, Jeremy McNichols and sixth-round pick Kaytron Allen also competing for playing time. Croskey-Merritt played all 17 games during his rookie season, getting 175 carries (4.6 YPC, eight TDs) but just 13 targets. Head coach Dan Quinn suggested the Commanders have high expectations for Croskey-Merritt in 2026, pointing to the passing game and kick returns as potential areas for improvement, per Zach Selby of Commanders.com.