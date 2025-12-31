Commanders' Jacory Croskey-Merritt: DNP due to illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Croskey-Merritt didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness.
Croskey-Merritt paced the Commanders backfield in place of an ill Chris Rodriguez last Thursday versus the Cowboys, taking 11 carries for 105 yards and two touchdowns. Their fates have switched this week, though, as Rodriguez isn't listed on the injury report at all. As such, Rodriguez seems poised to take back a majority share of Washington's RB reps this Sunday in Philadelphia, even if Croskey-Merritt is well enough to play.
