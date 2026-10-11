Croskey-Merritt rushed 11 times for 82 yards and a touchdown but wasn't targeted in Sunday's 27-27 tie against the Giants.

Croskey-Merritt had a 33-yard touchdown run on his first carry just two minutes into the game and ultimately set a new season high in rushing yards despite tying for his fewest touches of the season with just 11. Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler combined for 10 carries and two targets, while Jayden Daniels led Washington's ground game with 103 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on nine attempts. Given Croskey-Merritt's lack of involvement in the passing game, he may not get many opportunities if the Commanders fall behind as expected when they visit the undefeated 49ers in Week 6.