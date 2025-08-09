Croskey-Merritt rushed seven times for 24 yards and caught his only target for eight yards in Friday's 48-18 preseason loss to the Patriots.

Croskey-Merritt had been drawing rave reviews for his performance in training camp but failed to stand out Friday, though he was notably the first running back in the game for Washington while Brian Robinson and Austin Ekeler were resting. The rookie seventh-round pick out of Arizona is competing for the third spot on Washington's running back depth chart with Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez. McNichols scored a rushing touchdown in the third quarter Friday. The race for a roster spot is too close to call at this stage, so all three of Croskey-Merritt, McNichols and Rodriguez will likely get chances to bolster their respective cases Aug. 18 against the Bengals in the Commanders' next preseason game.