Croskey-Merritt looks set to operate as Washington's lead backfield option Week 17 with Chris Rodriguez (illness) inactive for Thursday's contest against the Cowboys.

Croskey-Merritt will have a chance to operate in an expanded role in a favorable divisional matchup on Christmas Day, as he and Rodriguez have split backfield opportunities for Washington down the stretch of the regular season. With Rodriguez inactive due to an illness after having been added to the team's injury report Thursday morning, Croskey-Merritt could now handle a workload similar to what he saw Week 15 versus the Giants. Rodriguez couldn't face New York due to a groin injury, paving the way for Croskey-Merritt to log a career-high 18 carries for 96 yards and one score. Jeremy McNichols and Chase Edmonds are available as change-of-pace options behind Croskey-Merritt.