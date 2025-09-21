Croskey-Merritt carried the ball eight times for 26 yards and a touchdown and caught his only target for five yards in Sunday's 41-24 win over the Raiders.

The Commanders rolled with a committee in the wake of Austin Ekeler (Achilles) being lost for the season, and Croskey-Merritt scored one of the team's three rushing TDs on the afternoon, with QB Marcus Mariota and Jeremy McNichols getting the others. McNichols' 60-yard touchdown stole the show, but Chris Rodriguez led the backfield with 11 carries, and JCM made his impact with a one-yard plunge in the third quarter. The rookie has 125 rushing yards and two TDs on an impressive 5.7 yards per carry through his first three NFL games, but given the offense's success in this one, he seems unlikely to get a big increase in volume in Week 4 against the Falcons.