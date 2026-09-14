Croskey-Merritt rushed 16 times for 63 yards and a touchdown while catching his only target for a seven-yard loss in a loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Croskey-Merritt scored Washington's only touchdown of the first half when he plunged into the end zone for a one-yard score late in the second quarter. However, he averaged just 3.9 yards per carry and also lost a fumble, though the Commanders were able to recover. Croskey-Merritt served as Washington's clear No. 1 back in terms of totes, with Rachaad White (seven carries for 22 yards) and Kaytron Allen (four carries for 16 yards) working behind him, though White's work as a pass catcher did garner him 27 offensive snaps to Croskey-Merritt's 33. The Commanders will take on Dallas in a Week 2 clash next Sunday.