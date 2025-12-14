Commanders' Jacory Croskey-Merritt: Gets into end zone in Week 15 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Croskey-Merritt carried the ball 18 times for 96 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 29-21 win over the Giants.
With Chris Rodriguez (groin) ruled out, Croskey-Merritt led the Commanders backfield in touches with 18 to Jeremy McNichols' 10, and the rookie RB turned that season-high volume into his best performance -- and first trip to the end zone -- since Week 5. The strong effort may push Croskey-Merritt back into a more prominent role in the offense even after Rodriguez returns, but his fantasy appeal will hinge on the more experienced back's health in Week 16 against the Eagles.
