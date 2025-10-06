Croskey-Merritt rushed 14 times for 111 yards, two touchdowns and a fumble lost while catching both of his targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Chargers.

Croskey-Merritt finally broke out of the backfield committee that was holding him back in fantasy with a dominating two-touchdown performance against the Chargers. The seventh-round rookie commanded 14 of Washington's 20 running back carries Sunday, eclipsing a personal high of 10 set back in his initial breakout game in Week 1. One would assume that the 150-yard, multi-score showing should cement the starting job for the Arizona product moving forward. A preseason darling heading into drafts, Croskey-Merritt's managers can officially fire up the hype train heading into a soft matchup against the Bears next Monday.