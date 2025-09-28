Croskey-Merritt (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

The knee issue kept Croskey-Merritt from practicing Wednesday and Thursday, but he took a questionable tag into the weekend after logging a full session Friday. With Croskey-Merritt apparently bouncing back well following Friday's practice, he'll be available Sunday as part of a backfield committee with Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez, though quarterback Marcus Mariota and wide receiver Deebo Samuel could also factor into Washington's game plan on the ground. After Austin Ekeler (Achilles) suffered a season-ending injury in the Week 2 loss to the Packers, Croskey-Merritt played a season-high 40 percent of snaps in the Week 3 win over the Raiders, finishing with 26 yards and a touchdown on eight carries to go with a five-yard reception.