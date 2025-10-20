Croskey-Merritt took 13 carries for 33 yards while catching one of two targets for a loss of one yard in Sunday's 44-22 loss to Dallas.

Croskey-Merritt couldn't find any running lanes against one of the worst rushing defenses in the league Sunday. The seventh-round rookie still led Washington's backfield in touches, but he ceded a short rushing touchdown to backup Chris Rodriguez (3-12-1). It is unclear whether Jayden Daniels (hamstring) or Marcus Mariota will be under center for next Monday's tilt against the Chiefs, but Croskey-Merritt figures to continue spearheading the Commanders' backfield rotation in Week 8.