Commanders' Jacory Croskey-Merritt: Improving in the passing game

Croskey-Merritt made it a point over the offseason to improve his ability in the passing game, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

"They just want to be able to do more," Croskey-Merritt said. "The more you can do, the better." The second-year running back has been given more opportunities to catch the ball in practice, and coach Dan Quinn said he's been "digging into him a bunch" to improve that area of his game. Croskey-Merritt has added eight pounds of muscle this offseason and is expected to operate as the team's lead back on early downs ahead of newcomer Rachaad White. If he can provide more in the passing game, it would go a long way to raising Croskey-Merritt's fantasy floor.