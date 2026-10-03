Croskey-Merritt has served as the Commanders' RB1 this season, but his backfield snap count for Week 4 against the Colts figures to be larger due to the absence of Rachaad White (shoulder).

Croskey-Merritt has logged 47 carries through three regular-season games, though he's turned that into only 142 yards (3.0 YPC) and a touchdown while playing less than 50 percent of the Commanders' offensive snaps in two games. White has mostly operated as the change-of-pace, pass-catching RB for the Commanders this season, so Croskey-Merrit figures to see an expanded role Sunday while the former is sidelined. Rookie Kaytron Allen and recently-signed Austin Ekeler are also in the mix for backfield work in London, England.