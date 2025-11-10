Croskey-Merritt rushed the ball 11 times for 30 yards in Sunday's 44-22 loss to the Lions. He was not targeted.

Croskey-Merritt was rotating with Jeremy McNichols in a backup role behind Chris Rodriguez (shoulder) for most of the first half However, Rodriguez didn't record a carry following a one-yard touchdown plunge late in the second quarter, opening up a path for increased touches for Croskey-Merritt. The rookie didn't take particular advantage with a long gain of only six yards, though he could be in line for lead-back duties in Week 11 against Miami if Rodriguez remains sidelined.