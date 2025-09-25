Croskey-Merritt's knee injury that kept him from practicing Wednesday is not considered serious, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Jhabvala notes that it wouldn't be a surprise if Croskey-Merritt practices Thursday after logging a DNP on Wednesday. The rookie running back had a strong Week 1 performance, rushing 10 times for 82 yards and one touchdown, but he's turned 12 carries into just 43 rushing yards (3.6 yards per carry) in the two games since, though Croskey-Merritt did save his Week 3 fantasy players with a late touchdown. Despite Austin Ekeler's season-ending Achilles tear in Week 2, this Washington backfield remains a three-man conundrum that makes it difficult to trust any for fantasy lineups.