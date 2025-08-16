Croskey-Merritt (shoulder) participated in Saturday's training camp practice in a limited capacity, Commanders writer Ben Standig reports.

Croskey-Merritt was spotted in a non-contact jersey and was limited to individual work during Saturday's practice. The rookie seventh-rounder is working through a shoulder injury that he suffered during the Commanders' preseason opener against the Patriots, when he turned seven carries into 24 yards and caught his lone target for eight yards. Croskey-Merritt is battling Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez for the RB3 job behind Brian Robinson and Austin Ekeler.