Croskey-Merritt rushed the ball seven times for 32 yards in Sunday's 31-0 loss to the Vikings.

Croskey-Merritt was once again uninspiring in Week 14, playing 10 snaps on offense, which was 12 fewer than fellow running back Chris Rodriguez (22). Croskey-Merritt has now gone eight straight games without reaching the end zone, and he hasn't crossed 40 yards on the ground since Week 6. With Washington's season going sideways and Rodriguez getting the majority of the workload in the backfield, Croskey-Merritt is an unappealing fantasy option at the moment.