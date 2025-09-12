Croskey-Merritt rushed four times for 17 yards and failed to bring in his only target in the Commanders' 27-18 loss to the Packers on Thursday night.

After an eye-catching NFL debut Week 1 against the Giants, Croskey-Merritt came into Thursday night's matchup with some enhanced expectations. However, game script conspired against the Commanders' ground attack, as Green Bay already owned a 14-3 lead at halftime. Croskey-Merritt ultimately saw four fewer carries than Austin Ekeler, who exited late in the third quarter with an Achilles injury, and three less than Jayden Daniels as well. With Ekeler's injury of the non-contact variety, it's certainly possible a tear may be the ultimate diagnosis, a development that would brighten Croskey-Merritt's long-term outlook even further. Under any circumstance, the rookie seventh-round pick should be in line for more opportunities during a Week 3 home matchup against the Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 21.