Croskey-Merritt rushed nine times for 25 yards and failed to bring in his only target in the Commanders' 28-7 loss to the Chiefs on Monday night.

Croskey-Merritt was held under 3.0 yards per carry for the second consecutive game in what was a second straight lopsided loss for the Commanders. The rookie back outpaced backfield mates Chris Rodriguez and Jeremy McNichols by eight carries each, but McNichols was much more involved in the passing game while recording a team-high five catches and 64 yards while also logging a co-team-high six targets. Meanwhile, Croskey-Merritt continued to be an afterthought in the passing game, a trend that conspires to limit his fantasy value when rushing opportunities and/or running room is at a premium. The outlook doesn't get any rosier Week 9, as the Commanders welcome a tough Seahawks defense to town for a Sunday night showdown.