Croskey-Merritt (tooth) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday.

According to John Keim of ESPN.com, Croskey-Merritt was donning a black non-contact jersey Wednesday due to having received some dental work. Since Austin Ekeler (Achilles) was lost for the season Week 2, Croskey-Merritt has paced the Commanders backfield to the tune of 88 touches for 404 yards from scrimmage and three rushing TDs over the last seven games. Ultimately, Friday's injury report will reveal whether or not Croskey-Merritt heads into the weekend with a designation for Sunday's contest against the Lions.