Croskey-Merritt is expected to become the No. 1 running back after an MRI confirmed that Austin Ekeler tore his Achilles during Thursday's loss to the Packers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Ekeler played nearly half of the offensive snaps and logged 19 touches through the first two games, so his absence leaves a massive opportunity. Croskey-Merritt looks like the favorite to claim the bulk of those duties, but veteran running back Jeremy McNichols should play a role in the passing game while Chris Rodriguez -- who was a healthy scratch for the first two games -- may mix in too. Through two games, Croskey-Merritt rushed 14 times for 99 yards (7.1 YPC) and a touchdown but failed to haul in either of his two targets.