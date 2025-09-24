Croskey-Merritt didn't practice Wednesday due to a knee injury.

In the first game without Austin Ekeler (Achilles) this past Sunday against the Raiders, Croskey-Merritt led the Commanders backfield in offensive snaps (23 of 58), followed by Chris Rodriguez (22) and Jeremy McNichols (15). Croskey-Merritt wasn't all that efficient with his touches (nine for 31 yards from scrimmage), but he salvaged his day with a rushing touchdown. Meanwhile, Rodriguez paced the team in carries (11) for 39 yards, and McNichols had four rushes for 78 yards and a TD. It's unclear if Croskey-Merrritt's status is in peril for Sunday's game in Atlanta, but his activity level, or lack thereof, bears watching as the week continues to get a sense of his odds to suit up Week 4.