Croskey-Merrit rushed four times for 20 yards in the Commanders' 27-26 overtime loss to the Broncos on Sunday night.

The rookie running back has fallen behind Chris Rodriguez as the Commanders' preferred early-down running back, as Croskey-Merrit was out-snapped 37 to 13 by Rodriguez, who rushed 11 times for 41 yards and one touchdown. Both backs played fewer snaps than Jeremy McNichols, who produced six carries for 30 yards and two catches for zero yards on 44 offensive snaps. Involved in a three-man committee, Croskey-Merrit can't be trusted in fantasy lineups.