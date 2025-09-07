Croskey-Merritt rushed 10 times for 82 yards and a touchdown while failing to catch his only target in Sunday's 21-6 win over the Giants.

Croskey-Merritt got as many rushing attempts as Austin Ekeler and Jeremy McNichols combined. The highlights of the rookie seventh-round pick's NFL debut were a six-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and a 42-yard run in the fourth. Croskey-Merritt looks like the team's go-to option on early downs heading into Thursday's Week 2 game at Green Bay, but his lack of pass-catching ability should allow Ekeler to stay involved in passing situations.