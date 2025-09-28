Croskey-Merritt carried the ball seven times for 47 yards and caught both his targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Falcons.

The rookie running back led the Commanders' backfield in touches on the day with nine, but Chris Rodriguez paced the team in rushing yards, turning seven totes into 59 yards, while Deebo Samuel got three carries in addition to his receiving work and Jeremy McNichols also chipped in with three touches. The overall effectiveness of the arrangement -- 6.7 yards per carry for Washington's backfield as a whole -- was impressive once again, but none of the team's RBs will be reliable fantasy plays without a consistent path to more volume. Croskey-Merritt will try to make an impact with what touches he gets in Week 5 against the Chargers.