Croskey-Merritt (groin) has been ruled out for Monday night's game against the 49ers, Tashan Reed of The Washington Post reports.

Croskey-Merritt was unable to practice all week due to a groin injury, and he's not been officially ruled out for Monday night's game. The statuses of Rachaad White (shoulder) and Austin Ekeler (chest) will be known once the Commanders announce their injury designations on Saturday's practice report. Washington is on a bye for Week 7, so Croskey-Merritt will have more time to recover from his injury before the Commanders' Week 8 tilt against the Eagles on Sunday, Nov. 1.