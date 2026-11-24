Croskey-Merritt rushed 13 times for 54 yards and a touchdown and brought in two of three targets for 23 yards in the Commanders' 22-20 win over the Bengals on Monday night.

Making his return from a four-game absence due to a groin injury, Croskey-Merritt outpaced Austin Ekeler, the only other Commanders back to log a carry, by six rush attempts. The second-year back also recorded his third rushing touchdown of the season on a one-yard run with 12 seconds remaining in the first half. Croskey-Merritt averaged over 4.0 yards per carry for the second straight game after failing to eclipse that mark in each of the first four games of the season, and he should be in store for an even busier day in a favorable Week 12 road matchup against the Cardinals on Sunday.