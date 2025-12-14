Croskey-Merritt is in line for an increased workload Sunday at the Giants with Chris Rodriguez (groin) inactive for the contest.

Rodriguez managed a pair of limited practices during Week 15 prep due to a groin injury, and after being listed as questionable ahead of the weekend, he'll get at least one week off to focus on his recovery. His 55 touches from the last five games thus are up for grabs, and Croskey-Merritt is the likeliest to benefit in the Commanders backfield due to his ability to handle early downs, while Jeremy McNichols serves as a change-of-pace option. A rookie seventh-round pick, Croskey-Merritt has averaged 4.4 yards per carry and 7.6 yards per catch among his 134 touches in 13 games to begin his career.