Croskey-Merritt (lower body) won't suit up for Friday's preseason game at Baltimore.

On Aug. 20, Croskey-Merritt pulled up at the end of a catch and run in practice due to a lower-body injury, which now will keep him out of the Commanders' final two exhibitions. He focused on rehab work on the side this week, with the intent to return to practice at some point next week. Rachaad White (hamstring) and Jeremy McNichols (quadriceps) also aren't in uniform Friday, meaning rookie sixth-rounder Kaytron Allen, Robert Henry and Craig Reynolds are the team's available RBs for preseason Week 3.