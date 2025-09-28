Croskey-Merritt (knee) is in line to play Sunday in Atlanta, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Croskey was held out of all drills Wednesday and Thursday due to a knee injury, and despite his return to all activity Friday, the Commanders tagged him as questionable for Week 4 action. Assuming he avoids the inactive list about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, he'll resume his backfield committee work with Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez in the wake of Austin Ekeler's season-ending torn Achilles from Week 2.