Croskey-Merritt (groin) remains listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Bengals but "is looking good" to return from injured reserve and play, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

The Commanders have until 4 p.m. ET to make Week 11 transactions, so if Croskey-Merritt is reinstated from IR at that time, it would offer further confirmation that he's tracking toward playing. The second-year back had his 21-day evaluation window opened last Tuesday and was listed as a full participant in practices Thursday through Saturday. Before going down with the groin injury, Croskey-Merritt had served as Washington's lead runner over its first five games, carrying 67 times for 239 yards (3.6 average) and two touchdowns.