Coach Dan Quinn said Monday that while the 21-day practice window for Croskey-Merritt (groin) hasn't been opened yet, he notes that the running back is "trending in the right direction," Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Croskey-Merritt landed on IR back on Oct. 19, but now that the running has missed the required four games his stint on the list entailed, he's eligible to return to practice once he's ready to do so. Quinn's comment Monday suggests that's not an imminent outcome, though Croskey-Merritt's Week 11 outlook could brighten by the time the Commanders' first injury report ahead of next Monday's game against the Bengals is posted. In Washington's latest game -- a Nov. 12 24-21 win over the Giants -- Rachaad White (11 carries, one catch) and Austin Ekeler (nine carries, four catches) handled the bulk of the team's rushing load in Week 10.