Croskey-Merritt (groin) is trending toward playing in Monday night's game against the Bengals, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Dan Quinn told reporters Saturday that Croskey-Merritt had a "great week" of practice. The second-year running back has missed the Commanders' last four games while on injured reserve due to a groin injury, but it appears as though he'll be activated from IR ahead of Monday's contest. If he's cleared to return, then Croskey-Merritt could split backfield reps with Rachaad White (heel), the latter of whom is also expected to play in Week 11, while Austin Ekeler operates as the change-of-pace back.