Dotson missed practice Wednesday for personal reasons but is expected to return Thursday, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
Dotson's two best fantasy games of the year were the past two weeks, both featuring touchdowns, and it sounds like he'll rejoin the team with plenty of time to prepare for Sunday's game at Seattle.
More News
-
Commanders' Jahan Dotson: Two-game TD streak after slow start•
-
Commanders' Jahan Dotson: Best showing of season Sunday•
-
Commanders' Jahan Dotson: Another quiet outing•
-
Commanders' Jahan Dotson: Blanked in Week 6 win•
-
Commanders' Jahan Dotson: Held to 30 yards•
-
Commanders' Jahan Dotson: Expected to play Thursday•