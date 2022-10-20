Dotson aggravated his hamstring injury during Thursday's practice, and his status now is up in the air of Sunday's contest against the Packers, Jordan Schultz of TheScore.com reports.

After hauling in a pass from Taylor Heinicke, Dotson left the field with the Commanders' primary trainer and then was spotted on a stationary bike, per John Keim of ESPN.com. Dotson is attempting to put an end to a two-game absence, but that seems to be in danger after Thursday's setback. There's a chance his status gains some clarity Friday, at which point the team may make a ruling on his availability for Week 7.